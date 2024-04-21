GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women supporters of BJP climb Chamundi Hill steps to pray for Yaduveer’s victory

April 21, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Women supporters of the BJP climbed the steps of Chamundi Hill on Sunday and offered prayers for BJP candidate Yaduveer’s victory in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Women supporters of the BJP climbed the steps of Chamundi Hill on Sunday and offered prayers for BJP candidate Yaduveer’s victory in the coming Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Several women supporters of the BJP climbed Chamundi Hills on Sunday and offered prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hill for party candidate and scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar’s victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The women gathered at the foot of Chamundi Hills early on Sunday morning under the leadership of Mysuru and Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency’s Women’s Wing convener Hema Nandish and started climbing the steps leading to Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hills.

A number of party leaders including Krishnaraja Assembly constituency MLA Srivatsa, former MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, besides BJP’s Mysuru district unit president L.R. Mahadevaswamy were also present when the women supporters of the BJP began their trek through more than 1,000 steps leading to the hill top.

On reaching the temple, the women offered prayers seeking another term at the helm for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the victory of BJP candidate in Mysuru Yaduveer.

Later, Ms. Nandish said the BJP government led by PM Modi had paid adequate importance to women’s empowerment by introducing a number of schemes for their welfare including Sukanya Samriddhi, which is a savings scheme that encourages parents to build a fund for the future education of their girl child.

Claiming that the Modi government had accorded high priority to programmes on welfare of women, Ms. Nandish said she was confident that Mr. Modi would be PM again while Mr. Yaduveer will be elected to the Lok Sabha.

Karnataka / Mysore / Lok Sabha / election / Bharatiya Janata Party

