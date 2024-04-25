GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Women can no longer afford gold: Tejashwi slams Modi over 'mangalsutra' remark

“What is the point in talking about ‘mangalsutras’ when gold has become so costly that most women cannot afford it?” Mr. Yadav said.

April 25, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Patna

PTI
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on April 25 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'mangalsutra' remark, claiming that most women were not able to afford gold because of soaring prices.

Talking to reporters in Patna, the former Bihar deputy chief minister also reminded the PM of lives lost during the COVID pandemic, because of hardships caused after demonetisation, in the Pulwama terror attack, and during clashes with Chinese troops at the border.

"The PM should tell us who is responsible for 'mangalsutras' being snatched (a metaphor for widowhood) from so many women during the outbreak of COVID, after demonetisation, in the Pulwama terror attack and skirmishes with Chinese troops along the border," said Mr. Yadav.

Prime Minister Modi symbolises 'asatyamev jayate', is diverting attention from real issues: Congress

He was replying to queries about Mr. Modi's charge that the Congress, an ally of the RJD, has promised to snatch away belongings of common people, including 'mangalsutras' worn by women after marriage.

"Elections should be about issues. What is the point in talking about 'mangalsutras' when gold has become so costly that most women cannot afford it?" Mr. Yadav added.

He exuded confidence that the RJD and its allies will win all five seats in Bihar where polling is scheduled in the second phase and reiterated that "it is a choice between NDA and INDIA".

Modi wouldn’t have spoken the way he did if he knew the value of mangalsutra: Priyanka

The remark was an obvious reference to former Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who has entered the fray as an Independent after the Congress refused to give him a party ticket from the seat where the RJD has fielded JD(U) turncoat Bima Bharti.

"There are only two forces pitted against each other in these polls. On the one side is the NDA which poses a threat to the Constitution. On the other side is INDIA which wants to save the Constitution. If you are not with INDIA then you shall deemed to be with NDA," the RJD leader said, refraining from mentioning by name Pappu Yadav whom he has been accusing of being "B-team of BJP".

