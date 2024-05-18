With guns silent, 92 LoC villages close to PoK upbeat ahead of the Baramulla elections

Compared to 2019, when J&K saw the highest — 3200 — instances of cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), the mood in the 92 villages located within that 19-kilometre stretch is jubilant and festive amid motivational and awareness programmes held even in pockets where residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir could observe special election-related events on this side.

Officials said that it was for the first time that Election Commission’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes were held in villages close to the LoC. “We started voter awareness programmes from the first polling station of India, Seemari, in Kupwara’s Karnah. The first-time voters of India’s first polling station were engaged. A Tiranga rally of schoolchildren was held in a bid to showcase the unwavering spirit of Indian democracy. Let’s stand together on May 20 as Seemari leads the way,” Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer, told The Hindu.

Singer Kabul Bukhari also created a buzz in Karnah with even the residents on the other side of the divide hitting the banks of the Neelam river to get a glimpse of the electioneering activities, officials said. “It was a rare experience. Electioneering in a very peaceful atmosphere. It’s going to make a difference in voter turnout in areas close to the LoC,” Nazir Khan, a local, said.

Under the EC’s SVEEP, most villages close to the LoC were covered for the first time in 30 years. It was only possible because of the strict adherence to the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan since February 2020 in J&K.

There are 62 villages in Baramulla district, three villages in Kupwara district and 27 villages in Bandipora district located between two to 19 kms of the LoC in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. India and Pakistan share 776 km of LoC, mostly through the Kashmir valley’s three districts.

Even in the Gurez valley of Bandipora, which remained a target of cross-border shelling even in the months of September and November of 2020, peace has added to voters’ enthusiasm. “The fear that Pakistan could resort to shelling has gone down considerably in the past four years. People even move late in the evening,” Khalid Gurezi, a local from the Gurez valley’s Izmarg, said.

P.K. Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, fanned out multiple teams in Gurez’s Tulail valley this month “to ensure greater participation of voters in upcoming elections”. Local voters were engaged in events like tug-of-war, singing and dance competition in an effort to enhance public participation in the upcoming poll day scheduled on May 20, an official said.

Ms. Kotwal said pink polling stations were also set up in Gurez “as we expect women in large numbers to participate in the poll”.

J&K witnessed one of the most violent years in 2019 on the LoC in J&K, with 3,289 ceasefire violations reported by the Army. Around 1,565 ceasefire violations were reported after India abrogated the special constitutional position of J&K on August 5, 2019.

Scores of enthusiastic voters conveyed their eagerness to participate in activities at the picturesque Keran area on Zero Line in Kupwara, an official said on Saturday.

Officials said a mega voter awareness event was held at the Sports Ground of Government Higher Secondary School, Keran, on Zero Line. Keran overlooks the Neelam valley of PoK . “This impressive event also attracted the attention of people of the other side of the LoC, who also watched keenly the impactful performances by the students and youth from other side of the Kishanganga river,” a government spokesman said.

