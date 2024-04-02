ADVERTISEMENT

With BJP receiving funds from corporates, PM cannot talk about corruption: Selvaperunthagai

April 02, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Congress leader pointed out that the tax for corporates was reduced from 40% to 22% in 2019, resulting in a fall in tax revenue from ₹5.57 lakh crore in 2019-20 to ₹4.57 lakh crore in 2020-21.

The Hindu Bureau

K. Selvaperunthagai

With the BJP receiving funds from corporates in the form of electoral bonds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot talk about corruption, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said on Tuesday.

In a statement, he claimed that the Adani and Ambani Groups had registered a massive growth in assets during the last 10 years. “Who is responsible for this? Corporates benefited from the Modi regime. So, Prime Minister Modi cannot talk about corruption at all,” he said.

Citing a 2023 report from Oxfam, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that 10% of the population owned 77% of the country’s wealth. Pointing out that the number of billionaires increased from 9 in 2000 to 169 in 2023, the TNCC leader said, “Can anyone deny that Modi has been protecting the corporates? It is now emerging that 32 corporates donated ₹335 crore to the BJP after a probe by the Enforcement Directorate.”

He alleged that the corporates donated funds through electoral bonds after receiving contracts from the Highways Department. “What could be a bigger form of corruption than corporate threats and concessions to get donations,” he asked.

