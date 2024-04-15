ADVERTISEMENT

Winning 400 seats in LS polls to remain a pipe dream for NDA: Kanhaiya Kumar

April 15, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 09:07 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate from the North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion about the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls is nothing but a pipe dream as the ground reality in the country is different, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has said.

He was addressing a campaign rally of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency K.C. Venugopal at Aroor on Monday.

“Four hundred seats for the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections is nothing but hype created with the help of the media. The Congress is the only party fighting the BJP all across the country. The people should vote for the Congress and UDF candidates in Kerala as it will help fight the fascist rule of the BJP and Adani-Modi unholy nexus,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said the Congress’ five guarantees would be implemented if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) came to power at the Centre.

Congress leaders Shanimol Usman, Rego Raju, K. Rajeevan, K. Umeshan, and others attended the rally. .

