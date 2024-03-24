ADVERTISEMENT

Will win Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin: Biren Singh

March 24, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Imphal

“The BJP has opened the eyes of people of the entire northeast. The winnability chance of the party is 200%,” says Manipur CM

PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addresses a press conference in Imphal on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Asserting that the BJP has “opened the eyes of people” of the northeast, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said the saffron party would win the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat by a massive margin.

He said the BJP candidate for the seat would be known by Monday.

Also read | Workers ransack BJP office after party decides not to contest Outer Manipur seat

“The BJP will win by a huge margin... Earlier speeches and qualifications mattered, but now, what is important is those who truly love the community and the land.”

“The BJP has opened the eyes of people of the entire northeast. The winnability chance of the party is 200%,” he claimed.

The State has two Lok Sabha seats — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Earlier, the BJP had said it would support its ally, the Naga People’s Front (NPF), in the Outer Manipur seat.

Manipur will go to polls in two phases — on April 19 and April 26.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Meitei and Kuki communities for maintaining peace in the northeastern State, which has been rocked by ethnic strife since May 2023.

“The increasing peace shows their faith in the State machinery... My message is that grievances should be handled through political dialogue and negotiation, and this can only bring a solution, not violent killings” Mr. Singh said.

The Inner Manipur constituency comprises parts of the Imphal valley districts, home to the Meitei community.

