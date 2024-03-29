Will strive for strengthening economy of Coastal Karnataka, says Brijesh Chowta

March 29, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 06:39 am IST - MANGALURU

BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, Brijesh Chowta, said on Friday, March 29, that he will strive towards strengthening the economy of coastal Karnataka like how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for Gujarat.

Addressing a meeting of fishermen at the BJP party office in Mangaluru, Mr. Chowta said as part of the Vibrant Gujarat programme, Mr. Modi had taken steps to boost the economy of the Coastal Gujarat region, including the development of five ports. Similarly, the 320-km long Karnataka coastline, our treasure, needs to be developed to increase economic activities. “The economy of the coast needs to be strengthened. Only after economic development, the voice of the region will be heard in Bengaluru,” he said.

Mr. Chowta said he will work towards further improvement of road and rail connectivity of the coastal region with the mainland regions of the State while safeguarding eco-sensitive Western Ghats. He will also work towards the development of Sasihiltu as an adventure sports destination. He will make sincere efforts to resolve issues concerning the families, who were displaced following opening of New Mangalore Port.

Fishermen, like soldiers, for long have been actively involved in protecting the nation from intruders. The fishermen have worked hard to protect and promote native culture and practices. They were major stakeholders in the BJP. Mr. Chowta sought support of fishermen and other residents for his development initiatives. He reiterated his commitment for the cause of Hindutva.

Former Minister B. Nagaraj Shetty said for long fishermen have been supporting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP. Fishermen leader Ramachandra Baikampady said that fishermen should ensure that everybody in their locality exercised their franchise on April 26.

District BJP president Satish Kumpala and Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur were present.