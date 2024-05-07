ADVERTISEMENT

Will scrap Agniveer scheme, amend GST, implement Sarna religious code for tribals: Rahul Gandhi

May 07, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Gumla (Jharkhand)

Rahul Gandhi, campaigning in Jharkhand, said that the BJP implemented the a “wrong” GST scheme and the Congress will amend it to make one tax slab

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election meeting in Gumla, Jharkhand, on May 07, 2024. | Photo Credit: Screenshot: X/@bharatjodo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on May 7 that the Agniveer scheme would be abolished if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, alleging that it was initiated by PM Narendra Modi and not by the Army.

He also promised to amend the GST and bring out a separate Sarna religious code for tribals.

"INDIA bloc will scrap the Agniveer scheme, a scheme brought by Modi and not by the Army. We do not want to differentiate between martyrs. Anyone sacrificing for the nation should be attributed martyr status, should be given pension," he said at an election rally in Jharkhand's Gumla.

"The BJP government implemented wrong GST schemes with five tax slabs. We will amend it and make one tax slab which will be minimum. We will reduce the tax burden on the poor," he said.

The former Congress chief attacked the BJP-led Centre for betraying tribals and alleged that Mr. Modi insulted President Droupadi Murmu.

Modi made 22 billionaires in 10 years, INDIA bloc will make crores of people 'lakhpati': Rahul

"PM insulted President Murmu, a tribal, by not inviting her to the new Parliament building inauguration and Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya," he said.

He also alleged that the saffron party is hell-bent to handover PSUs, railways, etc to industrialists.

