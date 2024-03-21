ADVERTISEMENT

Will not budge on contest in Shivamogga even if PM Narendra Modi visits my home, says K.S. Eshwarappa

March 21, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

He reiterated that his fight is against dynasty politics in the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka deputy CM and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa. | Photo Credit: File photo

Former minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who has decided to contest as an independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, has said that he will not change his decision even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his home to convince him.

Interacting with his supporters at his residence in Shivamogga on March 21, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had made up his mind to contest and would not back off. “Some of you may have doubts about what would happen if Narendra Modi came to my house. Many have not come to my meetings because they have doubts. They are thinking that I might change my mind if some senior leaders speak to me, or leaders from the Sangha approach me. Let me make it clear, I will not let down my supporters who have stood by me. I will contest 100%,” he said.

He reiterated that his fight is against dynasty politics in the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been fighting against the dynasty politics of the Congress. “But here, the BJP is going the Congress way. The party is in the stranglehold of one family,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Eshwarappa said he is confident of securing the highest number of votes in Shivamogga, Shivamogga Rural and Shikaripur Assembly constituencies. “In the Assembly elections, even after spending crores of rupees, the BJP candidate in Shikaripur could win with a margin of only 11,000 votes,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa said he would open his election office at his residence on March 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US