Will get more votes owing to sexual harassment allegations: Brij Bhushan Singh

Exuding confidence in his son Karan Singh's victory from the Kaisarganj Lok Sabha seat and not being weighed down by the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by the women wrestlers, Brij Bhushan Singh said that his party will be getting more number of votes owing to those allegations.

"We will get more votes owing to those allegations," Mr. Singh said speaking to reporters in Kaisarganj on May 20, adding, "There is only one issue in Kaisarganj, that is Brij Bhushan Singh."

The Bharatiya Janata Party strongman further threw in a wrestling euphemism saying that his son Karan Singh will be winning "by fall" in the elections.

"He will be winning by fall...Karan Bhushan Singh will work better than me. He is known for his mannerisms, way of talking, discipline and exercise. He is a sportsperson as well. All of us stay in the village and our children have been brought up well," Mr. Singh said speaking highly of his son.

Mr. Singh said that the Narendra Modi government will be coming to power for the third time with a huge majority despite several "distractions".

"PM Modi's government will come to power with an overwhelming majority. There have been many distractions but it will have no impact on the electoral results," he said. Mr. Singh cast his vote at a polling station in Kaiserganj on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Mr. Singh said that his son Karan Singh will be voted to power with double the number of votes secured by him in the 2019 polls. "This time people of Kaisarganj will bring him to power with double the number of votes secured last time. After winning, he will be judged as per his actions," he said.

Speaking about his future course of action, Mr. Singh said, “Life is not like rail tracks. Life is like the course of a river which changes its course. I will do what is in my fate.”

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 across 49 Parliamentary constituencies spread over six States and two Union Territories (UTs) is under way amid tight security and arrangements.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling for 35 Assembly constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is taking place simultaneously on May 20.

The fifth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success.

Eight States/UTs polling in Phase-5 are: Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

