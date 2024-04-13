Will discuss Cauvery ‘injustice’ with PM after polls: Deve Gowda

April 13, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Hassan

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said that he will discuss and find a solution to the “injustice” caused to Karnataka in the Cauvery dispute with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Lok Sabha election results are out.

Addressing a gathering at Udayapura in Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday, Mr. Deve Gowda said that for over 200 years, people in Karnataka had been denied justice on the Cauvery issue. “The tribunal did not recognise the need for drinking water for the people of Bengaluru. I will continue to fight against this injustice. There is no doubt Mr. Modi will be again elected to the Prime Minister’s post on June 4. I will meet him and discuss the issue then,” he said.

He further said: “We can raise a voice for justice only if all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Cauvery basin elect the JD(S) and BJP candidates. I will campaign in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Bengaluru, Kolar, and other places to ensure our candidates win.”