GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Will discuss Cauvery ‘injustice’ with PM after polls: Deve Gowda

April 13, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said that he will discuss and find a solution to the “injustice” caused to Karnataka in the Cauvery dispute with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Lok Sabha election results are out.

Addressing a gathering at Udayapura in Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday, Mr. Deve Gowda said that for over 200 years, people in Karnataka had been denied justice on the Cauvery issue. “The tribunal did not recognise the need for drinking water for the people of Bengaluru. I will continue to fight against this injustice. There is no doubt Mr. Modi will be again elected to the Prime Minister’s post on June 4. I will meet him and discuss the issue then,” he said.

He further said: “We can raise a voice for justice only if all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Cauvery basin elect the JD(S) and BJP candidates. I will campaign in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Bengaluru, Kolar, and other places to ensure our candidates win.”

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan / Janata Dal - Secular / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.