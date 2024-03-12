Will contest Lok Sabha polls, says Shobha Karandlaje

March 12, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - KUKKE SUBRAHMANYA

: Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje said here on Monday that she will contest in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Without referring to Udupi-Chikkamgaluru Lok Sabha constituency in particular while replying to questions by press persons at Kidu Research Station of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Ms. Karandlaje said that there will be competition for winning seats. At the same time there will be some confusions while demanding party ticket as aspirants place demand for winning seats.

Ms. Karandlaje, a two-time Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, said: “We will obey the decision of the central election committee of the party (BJP).”

The minister was here to inaugurate the farmers’ meet organised by the CPCRI. (EOM)

