GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will contest Lok Sabha polls, says Shobha Karandlaje

March 12, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - KUKKE SUBRAHMANYA

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje. File photo

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

: Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje said here on Monday that she will contest in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Without referring to Udupi-Chikkamgaluru Lok Sabha constituency in particular while replying to questions by press persons at Kidu Research Station of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Ms. Karandlaje said that there will be competition for winning seats. At the same time there will be some confusions while demanding party ticket as aspirants place demand for winning seats.

Ms. Karandlaje, a two-time Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, said: “We will obey the decision of the central election committee of the party (BJP).”

The minister was here to inaugurate the farmers’ meet organised by the CPCRI. (EOM)

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.