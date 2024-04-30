GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions: Congress jabs PM Modi after setback in Indore, Surat

The Congress’ Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, a fortnight before polling in the constituency

April 30, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on April 30 alleged that its candidates in both Surat and Indore were threatened, intimidated and bulldozed into withdrawing their nominations, and asked why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi "so nervous" and "afraid" even in traditional BJP bastions.

BJP gets virtual walkover as Indore Lok Sabha seat Congress candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination, joins BJP

The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, a fortnight before polling in the constituency.

Earlier, the Congress' Surat candidate's nomination form was rejected over discrepancies, paving the way for the BJP nominee to get elected unopposed from the seat in Gujarat.

Also read | Why was the BJP candidate declared winner in Surat? | Explained

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Since 1984 the Congress has not won Surat and Indore Lok Sabha seats. Yet in 2024 Congress candidates in both seats were threatened, intimidated and bulldozed into withdrawing their nominations. Why is the PM so nervous and afraid even in traditional BJP bastions?" he said.

The Congress on Monday had said there is a "threat to democracy" and wondered if there is a free and fair poll when the Election Commission "looks the other way" while candidate after candidate is being "intimidated".

Related Topics

Surat / Indore / General Elections 2024 / election / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.