‘Why did PM have to campaign for Bandi Sanjay?’

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said if Bandi Sanjay was so confident of winning in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to campaign in Vemulawada. The Minister who was campaigning for Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao said that it was not the faith in Raja Rajeshwara Swamy that brought Mr. Modi to Vemulawada but his faith in votes. If Mr. Modi had some faith in God, he would have donated money to the temple or announced some funds for the temple. He said Modi gave ₹5,000 crore for Uttara Kashi but did not give any money to Dakshina Kashi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.