Why alliance if you have done anything good, Jagan asks Naidu

“He had not fulfilled even 10% of the promises made and hence is scampering for alliance with various parties”

April 07, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greet a differently abled woman during his Memantha Siddham election campaign in Nellore district on Saturday.

Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greet a differently abled woman during his Memantha Siddham election campaign in Nellore district on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ridiculed Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on the need to go for an alliance if he had done anything good for the State.

Addressing the public as part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign meeting at Kavali on Saturday, Mr. Jagan called the tie-up an ‘unholy alliance’ among three parties having divergent political view points.

Questioning Mr. Naidu’s motive behind allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jana Sena Party, Mr. Jagan wondered if he had done anything worth a mention during his previous stints. “He had not fulfilled even 10% of the promises made and hence is scampering for alliance with various parties”, he remarked.

Manifesto

Showing the TDP’s manifesto to the public, Mr. Jagan said Mr. Naidu did not have the guts to tell the people what he had done. “On the other hand, we have proudly announced whatever welfare schemes we have implemented. Through DBT, we have deposited over ₹2.7 lakh crore into the accounts of the poor during the last 58 months,” he said.

Referring to the promises made in the TDP manifesto ahead of the 2014 general elections such as waiver of farm loans and DWCRA loans, deposit of ₹25,000 in the name of a newborn baby girl and a monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth, Mr. Jagan said that they were followed only in breach.

These apart, Mr. Jagan explained the noble intention and hard work that had gone into the delivery of government schemes at the doorsteps of the public, obviating corruption and discrimination.

He also explained the way government schools got a facelift, revolutionary changes brought in the medical and health system, grassroots governance ensured through the village secretariat and volunteer system, RBK, village clinics, women’s safety ensured through Disha App etc. “When you don’t commit to fulfil whatever you have promised, why talk tall by giving catchy slogans like ‘Super Six’ to deceive the people”, he taunted.

