Three Bengal seats record 72% turnout in peaceful polling

April 27, 2024 03:15 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - Kolkata

Voting for three Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the second phase of parliamentary election was peaceful with a voter turnout of over 72% till 5pm on Friday.

Of the three constituencies that went to polls, Balurghat recorded the highest turnout at 72.3%, followed by Raiganj at 71.87% and Darjeeling at 71.41%. The final figures are expected to rise since voting continued till 6pm.

Though there were no reports of violence, in Balurghat, BJP candidate and State party president Sukanta Majumdar got involved in a scuffle with Trinamool Congress supporters. A BJP supporter was slapped by a Trinamool worker in the constituency. In Raiganj, Congress candidate Ali Imran Ramz said Trinamool workers shouted ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans on seeing him.

With the second phase of polling, the fate of 47 candidates have been sealed. Among the other candidates in the fray were State Minister and Trinamool leader Biplab Mitra from Balurghat, the BJP’s Raju Bista from Darjeeling and Trinamool’s Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj.

A total of 272 companies, comprising 27,200 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces, along with 12,983 state policemen were deployed for the election.

BJP supporter found dead

BJP supporter Dinobondhu Midya, a resident of Goramohol village in Moyna in the State’s Purba Medinipur district, was found dead. His body was recovered on Friday morning from a betel leaf factory. Midya’s family members alleged that the youth was killed by Trinamool supporters.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death. He said the postmortem should be conducted at a hospital run by the Union government and the whole process videographed. The Calcutta High Court refused to accept the plea of the postmortem being done at a Centre-run facility saying it would indicate a complete breakdown of State-run institutions.