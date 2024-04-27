ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding and polling, Corporation councillor has a busy day

April 27, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

C. Rekha, Education Standing Committee chairperson of the Kozhikode Corporation, after she cast her vote at the polling station at Government UP School, East Nadakkavu, on April 26. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

C. Rekha, Education Standing Committee chairperson of the Kozhikode Corporation, was too busy on Friday, not for the usual reasons though. She got married in the morning at Koothuparamba and had to rush to Kozhikode so that she could cast her vote in time.

Ms. Rekha got married to Srijil K., a native of Koothuparamba in Kannur at the Kottayam Thrikkaikkunnu Mahadeva Temple at 11 a.m. After the brief celebration and lunch, the couple rushed to Kozhikode for the bride did not want to miss her precious vote.

“When we fixed the date for the wedding, the election dates were yet to be announced. We never expected this situation,” Ms. Rekha said. She cast her vote at the polling station at the Government UP School, East Nadakkavu, by around 5 p.m. Mr. Srijil, who had cast his vote at Koothuparamba, accompanied her to the polling station.

However, she plans to compensate for the rushed celebrations with a wedding reception at the Mohammed Abdurahman Memorial Jubilee Hall at Tali on Sunday.

A university-level athlete, Ms. Rekha was elected to the Corporation council from Eranhipalam ward in 2020 for the first time as a CPI(M) candidate. She became the standing committee chairperson in charge of education and sports right on her first stint in the council.

