‘We brought Lord Ram back, ensured internal security,’ says Yogi in Western U.P. 

April 06, 2024 - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 5 targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for neglecting farmers and delaying their payments during their time in power. The U.P. CM added that the condition of farmers and other sections of society had improved considerably under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

“Sugarcane price is being paid to farmers within a week now, not in five to 10 years as was the case in previous governments,” Mr. Adityanath alleged, while addressing the Vijay Shankhnad rally held at Gateway International School grounds in Baghpat.

The U.P. CM commended Prime Minister Modi and the Union Government for posthumously conferring India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. “It is not only honour for Chaudhary Saheb but it also acknowledges and honours the millions of farmers while also instilling pride in the people of Uttar Pradesh,” Mr. Adityanath said.

The U.P. CM highlighted that India’s reputation grew internationally as many long-standing internal problems were solved during the BJP rule. “The abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, ending the insurgency in the northeast and the diminishment of Naxalism, are signs that internal security has improved in the nation,” he said.

Highlighting the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath said that the government has not only brought Lord Ram back but “is ensuring a swift ‘Ram naam satya’ (a chant traditionally uttered during Hindu funerary procession)“ of all those who threaten the safety of women and traders in Uttar Pradesh.

“Our long-standing dream of wanting to see Ramlala partake in Holi festivities in Ayodhya after centuries of exile have now materialised,” he added.

Elaborating over the welfare policies commenced by the Central government led by PM Modi, the U.P. CM said, “Our government under the leadership of PM Modi fulfilled promises for every section of the society, be it farmers, youth or any other section. The BJP government did commendable work from the construction of modern highways, availability of electricity, and strong law and order, our government has set records in every field. We will win all the 80 seats in U.P.”

