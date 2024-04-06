GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

‘We brought Lord Ram back, ensured internal security,’ says Yogi in Western U.P. 

The U.P. CM also stated that India’s reputation grew internationally as many long-standing internal problems were solved during the BJP rule

April 06, 2024 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) Chief Jayant Chaudhary and other during an election campaign, in Bagpat on April 5, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) Chief Jayant Chaudhary and other during an election campaign, in Bagpat on April 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 5 targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for neglecting farmers and delaying their payments during their time in power. The U.P. CM added that the condition of farmers and other sections of society had improved considerably under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

“Sugarcane price is being paid to farmers within a week now, not in five to 10 years as was the case in previous governments,” Mr. Adityanath alleged, while addressing the Vijay Shankhnad rally held at Gateway International School grounds in Baghpat.

The U.P. CM commended Prime Minister Modi and the Union Government for posthumously conferring India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. “It is not only honour for Chaudhary Saheb but it also acknowledges and honours the millions of farmers while also instilling pride in the people of Uttar Pradesh,” Mr. Adityanath said.

The U.P. CM highlighted that India’s reputation grew internationally as many long-standing internal problems were solved during the BJP rule. “The abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, ending the insurgency in the northeast and the diminishment of Naxalism, are signs that internal security has improved in the nation,” he said.

Highlighting the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath said that the government has not only brought Lord Ram back but “is ensuring a swift ‘Ram naam satya’ (a chant traditionally uttered during Hindu funerary procession)“ of all those who threaten the safety of women and traders in Uttar Pradesh.

“Our long-standing dream of wanting to see Ramlala partake in Holi festivities in Ayodhya after centuries of exile have now materialised,” he added.

Elaborating over the welfare policies commenced by the Central government led by PM Modi, the U.P. CM said, “Our government under the leadership of PM Modi fulfilled promises for every section of the society, be it farmers, youth or any other section. The BJP government did commendable work from the construction of modern highways, availability of electricity, and strong law and order, our government has set records in every field. We will win all the 80 seats in U.P.”

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / election / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.