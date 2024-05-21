GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wave of support for NDA getting stronger and stronger: PM Modi

"INDI Alliance can try any sort of votebank politics, the people will not believe them. They are totally discredited and dejected," the Prime Minister said in the post.

Updated - May 21, 2024 10:47 am IST

Published - May 21, 2024 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a roadshow in Puri constituency, on May 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a roadshow in Puri constituency, on May 20. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 asserted that people have decided they want a strong BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, saying the wave in its support is "getting stronger and stronger".

He posted on X following the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls a day earlier, expressing gratitude to those who voted.

He added, "The wave of support for NDA is getting stronger and stronger. The people of India have decided that they want a strong NDA government at the Centre." More than 59% voter turnout was recorded on May 20 in 49 constituencies in six States and two Union Territories in the fifth phase of the general Assembly elections.

With the end of polling in the fifth phase, voting has been completed in 25 States and Union Territories and 428 constituencies out of 543 in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Two more phases — on May 25 and June 1 — are remaining now. Counting of votes is on June 4.

