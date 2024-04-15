GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | The AIADMK’s challenge | Election Conversations

Will the AIADMK, having split from the NDA, be able to make a significant impact in the Lok Sabha polls?

April 15, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In this election season, Tamil Nadu has seen some fascinating developments in this election season.

The AIADMK had exited the NDA last September hoping to build a formidable alliance but eventually the party was only able to cobble together an alliance with the DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagham and support from other fringe parties.

However, the campaigning style of the former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami seems to have resonated with the public.

Will the AIADMK be able to make a significant impact in the Lok Sabha polls? The Hindu’s D. Suresh Kumar and T. Ramakrishnan discuss.

Hosts: D. Suresh Kumar and T. Ramakrishnan

Video: Thamodharan B, Shiva Raj

Production: Shiva Raj

