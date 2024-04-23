Watch | Sitaram Yechury: ‘INDIA bloc is very viable and strong alternative’

April 23, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was in Kannur on April 16, 2024 to campaign for the Left candidate from the constituency, M.V. Jayarajan.

The Hindu caught up with him for a quick chat at the district office of the Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] at Parakkandy in the brief recess between campaign meetings in the blistering April sun.

Mr. Yechury said the INDIA bloc offers a strong, viable alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its declared objective of an understanding at the State level has been achieved in most States. However, the BJP and a major section of the media are propagating a narrative that is divorced from the narrative of the people at the grassroots, he said.

Interview: S. Anandan

Video: Thulasi Kakkat

Production: Shibu Narayan