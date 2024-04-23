GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Sitaram Yechury: ‘INDIA bloc is very viable and strong alternative’

Watch | Sitaram Yechury: ‘INDIA bloc is very viable and strong alternative’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader talks about the narrative of the media, electoral bonds, expectations from his party in Kerala and other States, and more

April 23, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was in Kannur on April 16, 2024 to campaign for the Left candidate from the constituency, M.V. Jayarajan.

The Hindu caught up with him for a quick chat at the district office of the Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] at Parakkandy in the brief recess between campaign meetings in the blistering April sun.

Mr. Yechury said the INDIA bloc offers a strong, viable alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its declared objective of an understanding at the State level has been achieved in most States. However, the BJP and a major section of the media are propagating a narrative that is divorced from the narrative of the people at the grassroots, he said.

Read more: Sitaram Yechury interview | ‘Why is ED not using PMLA in open-and-shut electoral bonds cases?’

Interview: S. Anandan

Video: Thulasi Kakkat

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kerala / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.