Watch: Quote & Context: The soundbytes that defined the Lok Sabha campaign

We explore the major quotes made during the ongoing election and their relevance. Our expert panel will provide insights into the significance of these statements and their impact on the political landscape.

The discussion covers a range of significant remarks, including PM Narendra Modi’s mangalsutra and tempo comments, Rahul Gandhi’s constitution and Ambani-Adani remarks, and Ananth Kumar Hegde’s controversial statement on changing the constitution.

In addition, we discuss important quotes made by regional leaders, examining their implications for local and national politics.