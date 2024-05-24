Watch | Purvanchalis battle for North East Delhi

An interesting contest is playing out in the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency where incumbent MP & BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and former JNSU president & Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar are fighting it out.

The two leaders hail from Bihar have fought a tough competition to woo the heavy Purvanchali population (people who come from parts of Bihar and UP) in the constituency. More than the national issues it is the day-to-day problems that dominate the election narrative here.

For the last decade the Congress has failed to win any Lok Sabha seat in Delhi, it is hoping to buck this trend in 2024. While Mr. Tiwari is eyeing a hattrick, Mr Kumar will be looking to break the hoodoo.

We are joined by The Hindu’s Satvika Mahajan.

Interview: Sobhana K. Nair

Guest: Satvika Mahajan

Video: Sabika Syed, Zeeshan Akhtar, Vishnoo Jotshi

Production: Nikitha Rajeesh