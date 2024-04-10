Watch | PM Narendra Modi roadshow in Chennai | Here’s what his supporters said

April 10, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Traditional music, dance, non-stop ‘Modi Modi’ sloganeering from Bharatiya Janata Party cadre, who gathered in large numbers on either side of the Thyagaraya Road (Pondy Bazaar) in the heart of Chennai city, welcomed BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held a roadshow on April 9, canvassing votes for his party candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

The roadshow started near Panagal Park in T. Nagar with reverberating slogans hailing Mr. Modi. Members of the BJP and its alliance partners, along with a large number of the public, particularly from the neighbouring areas such as West Mambalam, Teynampet, and Saidapet, gathered on either side of the road to welcome the Prime Minister.

As the BJP continues its campaign in Tamil Nadu, The Hindu hit the streets of T.Nagar to get a pulse of what Modi’s supporters – young and elderly, from different sections of society - in the city have to say.

Reporting: N. Sai Charan

Video and production: Shiva Raj