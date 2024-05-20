GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Lok sabha polls 2024 | How India voted during Phase 5

Watch | Lok sabha polls 2024 | How India voted during Phase 5

With this, polling for 23 States and Union territories and 379 seats has been completed so far

Published - May 20, 2024 11:52 pm IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Over 57% voter turnout was recorded on May 20 in 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election amid sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, besides EVM glitches at some booths in the state and neighbouring Odisha.

While Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 48.88%, West Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage at 73. Among other States, Bihar recorded 52.55% turnout, Jammu and Kashmir 54.21%, Jharkhand 63%, Odisha 60.72%, Uttar Pradesh 57.43% and Ladakh 67.15.

According to the figures made available by the Election Commission till 7 p.m., the approximate polling percentage was at 57.38

Presentation and script: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: Yuvasree S.

Related Topics

India / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.