Watch | Lok sabha polls 2024 | How India voted during Phase 5

Over 57% voter turnout was recorded on May 20 in 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election amid sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, besides EVM glitches at some booths in the state and neighbouring Odisha.

While Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 48.88%, West Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage at 73. Among other States, Bihar recorded 52.55% turnout, Jammu and Kashmir 54.21%, Jharkhand 63%, Odisha 60.72%, Uttar Pradesh 57.43% and Ladakh 67.15.

According to the figures made available by the Election Commission till 7 p.m., the approximate polling percentage was at 57.38

Presentation and script: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: Yuvasree S.