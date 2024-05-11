Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency has been a bastion of YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s family.

YSR, the two time Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh won the seat thrice 1989,1991 and 1998. Current Chief Minister and YSR’s son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also won twice from the seat. Since 2014, his cousin YS Avinash Reddy has occupied the seat.

In 2024, the incumbent MP is now facing his cousin and Congress state chief YS Sharmila Reddy. At the centre of this family feud is the 2019 alleged murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. The 2024 campaign is centered around this murder.

To find out more, do watch this episode of Election 360- where Andhra Pradesh Resident Editor Appaji Reddem unpacks this complicated tale.

Reporting: Sobhana K. Nair

Video: Dipesh

Production: Shibu Narayan