Watch | How India voted during Phase 7 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

In the seventh and final phase of the general election on June 1, polling was held for 57 constituencies spread across seven States and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.

After six weeks, voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which began on April 19, concluded with a nearly 60% turnout recorded till 8.45 p.m. in the seventh and last phase on Saturday.

West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 69.89%. The lowest voting percentage was recorded in Bihar at 50.79%. The turnout in Himachal Pradesh was 67.53%, 69.59% in Jharkhand, 63.57% in Odisha, 55.86% in Punjab, 55.60% in Uttar Pradesh and 62.80% in Chandigarh.

Reporting: Aaratrika Baumik

Visuals: Getty images, PTI, ANI, The Hindu Archives

Production: Yuvasree S