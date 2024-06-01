GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | How India voted during Phase 7 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

Watch | How India voted during Phase 7 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

As many as 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were in fray in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections held on June 1

Published - June 01, 2024 11:37 pm IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik

In the seventh and final phase of the general election on June 1, polling was held for 57 constituencies spread across seven States and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.

After six weeks, voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which began on April 19, concluded with a nearly 60% turnout recorded till 8.45 p.m. in the seventh and last phase on Saturday.

West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 69.89%. The lowest voting percentage was recorded in Bihar at 50.79%. The turnout in Himachal Pradesh was 67.53%, 69.59% in Jharkhand, 63.57% in Odisha, 55.86% in Punjab, 55.60% in Uttar Pradesh and 62.80% in Chandigarh.

Reporting: Aaratrika Baumik

Visuals: Getty images, PTI, ANI, The Hindu Archives

Production: Yuvasree S

