Watch | How do the BJP and Congress manifestos compare? | THoughtcast

The Hindu’s Nistula Hebbar and Sandeep Phukan discuss

April 23, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Narayan Lakshman

In this inaugural episode of THoughtcast, The Hindu’s senior journalists Narayan Lakshman, Nistula Hebbar, and Sandeep Phukan provide deep insights into the ideologies, strategies, and promises laid out by BJP and Congress.

From the BJP’s continuity and Modi-centric approach to the Congress’s emphasis on social justice and policy corrections, we compare the manifestos released by the parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Interview: Narayan Lakshman

Video: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodharan B.

Production: Shikha Kumari

Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024

