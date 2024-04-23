Watch | How do the BJP and Congress manifestos compare? | THoughtcast

In this inaugural episode of THoughtcast, The Hindu’s senior journalists Narayan Lakshman, Nistula Hebbar, and Sandeep Phukan provide deep insights into the ideologies, strategies, and promises laid out by BJP and Congress.
From the BJP’s continuity and Modi-centric approach to the Congress’s emphasis on social justice and policy corrections, we compare the manifestos released by the parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Interview: Narayan Lakshman
Video: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodharan B.
Production: Shikha Kumari