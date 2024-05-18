GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Hardeep Singh Puri: We should be applauded for bringing down food and fuel prices

The Union Minister said the Opposition should find issues against BJP that actually stick

Updated - May 18, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 04:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hardeep Singh Puri, the senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas, has hit out at the Opposition parties during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, saying that if they must criticise the ruling party, they should rather look for issues that stick.

Mr Puri was responding to accusations that the BJP was focusing on divisive issues rather than working on poverty, unemployment, and health care. Mr Puri said the BJP has been successful in moving millions out of multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years and that over 80 crore people are getting free rations.

He added that the BJP has been successful in bringing down the prices of food and fuel.

Read the full interview:  Opposition should find issues against us that actually stick: Hardeep Singh Puri 

Reporting: Nistula Hebbar and Satvika Mahajan

Video: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Production: Zeeshan Akhtar and Vishnoo Jotshi

