Watch | Dayanidhi Maran: ‘In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has nothing to say’

April 12, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

DMK leader and Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dayanidhi Maran says the clear objective of the INDIA bloc is to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not get another term. He says the DMK-led alliance would sweep the Lok Sabha polls winning all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

During an interaction with board members and journalists of The Hindu in Chennai on April 10, he shared his thoughts on the DMK’s commitment to secularism, the electoral bonds issue and the “misuse” of Central investigative agencies.

Read more:In Tamil Nadu, BJP is a keyboard warrior: Dayanidhi Maran

Video: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodharan B., Shiva Raj

Production: Shiva Raj