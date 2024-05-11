Watch | Data analysis of Andhra Pradesh | Phase 4

In this video, Srinivasan Ramani takes a data-driven look at the States and constituencies going to polls in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. The video also carries a perspective from the ground provided by The Hindu’s Sumit Bhattacharjee.

The whole of AP votes in a single phase. Constituencies - Araku, Srikakulam,Vizianagaram,Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.

The Hindu interactive on 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections

