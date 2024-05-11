GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Data analysis of Andhra Pradesh | Phase 4

The whole of AP votes in a single phase

Updated - May 11, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Watch | Data analysis of Andhra Pradesh | Phase 4

In this video, Srinivasan Ramani takes a data-driven look at the States and constituencies going to polls in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. The video also carries a perspective from the ground provided by The Hindu’s Sumit Bhattacharjee.

The whole of AP votes in a single phase. Constituencies - Araku, Srikakulam,Vizianagaram,Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.

The Hindu interactive on 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.