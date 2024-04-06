GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Congress synonymous with scandal, BJP stands for good governance

The Congress is synonymous with corruption and scandals, while the BJP epitomises development, administration and good governance, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said

April 06, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur on April 4, 2024.

| Video Credit: Emmanual Yogini

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Gadkari said the BJP remains united in its ideological commitment, with no discord between the party and the RSS.

Strongly defending the BJP’s alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, he said that the coalition had strengthened its position with the convergence of the three political forces.

The Union Minister said the BJP aims to strengthen its foothold in the southern States.

“Presently, we hold significant seats in Telangana; our alliance in Tamil Nadu is poised to secure a substantial number of seats. While our presence in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is not as robust, we anticipate favourable outcomes in Andhra Pradesh for our allies. In Karnataka, we are committed to maintaining our success from the previous elections,” he said.

Read excerpts from the interview here.

