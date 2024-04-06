April 06, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

Watch | Congress synonymous with scandal, BJP stands for good governance

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Gadkari said the BJP remains united in its ideological commitment, with no discord between the party and the RSS.

Strongly defending the BJP’s alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, he said that the coalition had strengthened its position with the convergence of the three political forces.

The Union Minister said the BJP aims to strengthen its foothold in the southern States.

“Presently, we hold significant seats in Telangana; our alliance in Tamil Nadu is poised to secure a substantial number of seats. While our presence in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is not as robust, we anticipate favourable outcomes in Andhra Pradesh for our allies. In Karnataka, we are committed to maintaining our success from the previous elections,” he said.

