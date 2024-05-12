In this episode of Talking politics, we will discuss the inner churning and internal rumblings within the Bahujan Samaj Party or the BSP, with party chief Mayawati removing her nephew and declared heir Akash Anand from the role of coordinator, a key role in the midst of the lok sabha polls, stating that he would be reconsidered for that role after he gains maturity.

This is a move that has elicited comment on the way the BSP is fighting polls and puts a question mark on the party’s succession plan.

