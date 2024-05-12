GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Watch | BSP’s internal churn | How is BSP fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

| Video Credit: Dipesh

BSP party president Mayawati on Tuesday removed her nephew Akash Anand as her political heir and party’s National Coordinator, citing he needs to reach “maturity” before assuming these important roles

Updated - May 12, 2024 06:29 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
In this episode of Talking politics, we will discuss the inner churning and internal rumblings within the Bahujan Samaj Party or the BSP, with party chief Mayawati removing her nephew and declared heir Akash Anand from the role of coordinator, a key role in the midst of the lok sabha polls, stating that he would be reconsidered for that role after he gains maturity.

This is a move that has elicited comment on the way the BSP is fighting polls and puts a question mark on the party’s succession plan.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Video: Dipesh

Production: Yuvasree S

