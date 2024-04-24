Watch | 400 is a pipedream for BJP: Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, writer, former United Nations diplomat and sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, is seeking a fourth term in the Lower House from Thiruvananthapuram in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Tharoor is a Central Working Committee (CWC) member of the Congress party.
He says the BJP-led alliance (NDA) is “in panic mode and will struggle to touch even 272, leave alone 300 or 400.”
