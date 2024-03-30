Voting is not just a right, but a responsibility also: First-time voters in Arunachal

March 30, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Itanagar

For many first-time voters in Arunachal Pradesh voting is not just a right but a responsibility, it is also for building a strong base for a vibrant democracy. First-time voters in Arunachal Pradesh constitute 46,144 of the total 8,82,816 electorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting for the two Lok Sabha constituencies and the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly will be held simultaneously on April 19.

Eighteen-year-old Millo Sunyo who will vote for the first time said: "Voting is not just a right but a responsibility of all eligible voters to exercise their adult franchise for building a strong base for a vibrant democracy". She says elections should be free of money culture, and freebies like distribution of petrol, diesel, liquor, edibles, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunya, who hails from Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency, said people, especially new voters, should turn out in good numbers as it is essential for a healthy democratic process.

"Many a time, we criticise the government but skip participating in the voting process," said 23-year-old Mingo Ete, who hails from Aalo in West Siang district, and will exercise his franchise for the first time. He said that as a first-time voter, he would like his representatives in the Assembly and Parliament to be accessible, accountable and transparent in their actions, keeping constituents informed about progress and addressing their concerns. He also expects his representatives to uphold ethical standards and respect democracy.

"Voters should choose a candidate who demonstrates a commitment to these responsibilities and can effectively address local needs," he said. He added that capable and honest people should be voted and corrupt politicians should be shown the door. "We must choose the right leader who has the potential to bring changes in our society," he said, adding that as educated voters we must not allow 'money culture' to influence voters. "As a voter, I know the value of a vote and my vote should count", he said. "I would vote for a capable and honest person, who will work to bring in developmental changes," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighteen-year-old Gedo Kato, who will vote for the first time in the assembly and parliamentary polls from Liromoba constituency, said, "I am not interested in politics." "I will vote for a candidate who my parents ask me to."

Nineteen-year-old Chukhu Y, who is a first-time voter, echoed this sentiment, saying "I will vote for whoever my parents ask me to." Originally from the Lower Subansiri district, she will cast her vote from Itanagar. "I would like to elect a leader who has a pleasing personality and who will fight against corruption and work for the welfare of the educated unemployed youth," she said.

Nani Bath, professor of Political Science Department in Rajiv Gandhi University said, "I don’t think our youth are interested in the political process." Many of them don't have much idea about the issues and politics, he said. "My understanding is that many of the young voters tend to vote on issues in the parliamentary elections. In the Assembly elections, they follow their parents and elders," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.