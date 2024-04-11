Voting awareness programme at Panambur beach

April 11, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - MANGALURU

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee of Dakshina Kannada conducted a voting awareness programme through water sports on the Panambur beach here on Wednesday, April 10.

It created awareness through parasailing, jetski riding, banana riding, and through parasailing deep boat rides. The nodal officer of the SVEEP Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat K. Anandh, Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada C.B. Ryshyanth participated in the awareness programme by displaying voting awareness placards.

As it was a government holiday on Wednesday many tourists gathered at the beach to watch the awareness drive.

