Voters rejected bid to create communal polarisation, says Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council

The voters of India rejected attempts to create communal polarisation and hate-mongering, according to the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC). Such campaigns failed to influence voters, it said. The new government should pledge its allegiance to the Constitution and work for the people and the country as a whole and discard any attempt to divide the country, the Council said. The poll results reflected the deep-rooted sense of democracy in the country. The voters said loudly that the country shall not be divided, and that India shall progress as one nation by holding together all sections of society. The elected representatives should make use of their term in Parliament for the welfare of the people, said a statement issued after the winter session of the Council.

