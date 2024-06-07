GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Voters rejected bid to create communal polarisation, says Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council

Published - June 07, 2024 05:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The voters of India rejected attempts to create communal polarisation and hate-mongering, according to the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC). Such campaigns failed to influence voters, it said. The new government should pledge its allegiance to the Constitution and work for the people and the country as a whole and discard any attempt to divide the country, the Council said. The poll results reflected the deep-rooted sense of democracy in the country. The voters said loudly that the country shall not be divided, and that India shall progress as one nation by holding together all sections of society. The elected representatives should make use of their term in Parliament for the welfare of the people, said a statement issued after the winter session of the Council.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.