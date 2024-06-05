Voters lost a chance, says Dhanani after losing grudge match

The tables were turned after two decades as old rivals clashed in Gujarat’s Rajkot constituency, and Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala won against Congress’s Paresh Dhanani by a margin of over 4.84 lakh votes. Mr. Dhanani had earlier defeated Mr. Rupala by a margin of two lakh votes in the Gujarat Assembly election in 2002.

Mr. Dhanani told The Hindu after the results that Rajkot, an old BJP-RSS stronghold, has always been one of the toughest seats for the Congress to contest in Gujarat.

He said people vote predictably in the constituency, and the Congress always receives votes in the range of 3.75 lakh (in 2014) to 3.90 lakh (in 2019). “The 2024 poll was no different; I secured 3.78 lakh votes,” he said.

Mr. Rupala, on the other hand, swept the constituency by securing over 8.57 lakh votes.

While both candidates are natives of Amreli district and new to Rajkot, the ‘Modi’ factor succeeded in tipping the scales for Mr. Rupala with the Union Minister wooing voters by promising delivery of a new international airport, a six-lane highway and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital.

Kshatriya protests

During the peak campaign season, Mr. Rupala had irked the Kshatriya community in Rajkot with certain comments about women of the clan, which led them to boycott the BJP. But that failed to dent the BJP’s prospects as the vote share of the community is limited.

Of the 23 lakh voters, the Patidars – Kadva and Leuva – were a decisive force with 5.8 lakh voters while there are only 1.5 lakh Rajputs. Apart from this, the constituency has 3.5 lakh Koli voters, 2.3 lakh Maldharis, 1.8 lakh Dalits, around 2 lakh voters from minorities and 3 lakh from the Brahmin and Lohana communities.

Mr. Dhanani said Gujarat lost the opportunity to show the mirror to the BJP, an opportunity that was well utilised by Indian voters at the national level.

“The battle for Gujarat and Rajkot was not against a person but it was for preserving the Constitution, and I regret that it is an opportunity lost,” he said.