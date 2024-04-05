Voters have the responsibility to save democracy by defeating Modi in 2024 polls: Veeramani

April 05, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated April 06, 2024 07:52 am IST - DINDIGUL

Appealing to the voters to defeat the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) leader K. Veeramani said that it was the biggest responsibility of the public and they had to fulfil it on April 19, the polling date.

Speaking at an election meeting seeking votes for CPI (M) candidate R. Sachidanandam, an ally of the DMK front in Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency, the DK leader said that the democracy in the country was currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and it was very critical.

Comparing the voters as doctors, Mr Veeramani said that they should cast their votes in favour of the CPI (M) candidate and ensure that the fascist groups were shown the doors.

He said that the candidates would go to New Delhi as the doctors and save democracy by electing a new government which would be secular and ensure peace all around.

Quoting a USA-based newspaper, he said that Tamil Nadu was the most preferred destination for foreign investments. Because, the State was not only a peace park, but also ensured communal harmony in the society. “This is very important and only the Dravida model regime led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has delivered it,” he added.

Not many Foreign Direct Investments went to other States like Uttar Pradesh, where the minorities were under severe threat and it was slowly spreading to other States ruled by the BJP in the country. Hence, Mr Veeramani said that it would not be sufficient to send MPs from Tamil Nadu alone to New Delhi, but all the candidates contesting from the INDIA front should win hands-down.

He said that the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) not only showed the commitment of the Chief Minister to the womenfolk, but also the KMUT reflected the self-respect by mentioning that the money given to the beneficiaries was the right (Urimai).

He said that there was an unannounced emergency prevailing in the country and to put an end to the menace, the INDIA alliance should come and Mr Modi’s regime should end.

The DK leader also said that several public sector undertakings were facing problems and the government was keen to close them down. This was nothing but a technique to promote the PM’s close friends, such as Ambani, Adani and others, he charged.

When the Prime Minister promised to double the income of farmers during the last elections, something in reverse had happened, he said and added that the Centre’s poor budgetary allocation in the last five years had resulted in 1.75 lakh farmers to end their lives due to rising debts.

Apart from the CPI (M) candidate, senior DMK leaders I Periasami and others representing the alliance parties of the DMK front also spoke.

