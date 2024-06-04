ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc to take call Wednesday on approaching former partners: Rahul Gandhi

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 06:27 pm IST - New Delhi

“India’s poorest and backward stood up to save the Constitution,” Rahul Gandhi said.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves as he arrives at the party headquarters in New Delhi, on June 04, 2024. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The INDIA bloc will meet and decide on Wednesday whether to approach former partners such as the JD(U) and the TDP to attempt government formation at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

"We are going to have a meeting with our partners tomorrow. These questions will be raised and answered there," Gandhi told a press conference here when asked if the Congress and its allies will approach parties that are part of the NDA to try and form a government.

He was addressing the press conference with senior Congress leaders as the Lok Sabha poll results and trends showed the BJP was set to become the single-largest party but would fall short of the magic figure of 272.

"We won't say anything without asking the opinion of our allies. Our alliance will decide tomorrow and whatever they decide we will act on that," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also said the general elections were a fight to save the Constitution. "India's poorest and backward stood up to save the Constitution."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US