Voters from six villages in Krishnagiri boycott polls

April 19, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 07:17 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Residents of six villages, including Tholvapetta, Kullatti, Palayoor, and Koundanur in Bettamugilalam Panchayat in Krishnagiri district boycotted the Lok Sabha polls on Friday to voice their discontent over the persistent lack of essential amenities such as drinking water and proper roads.

The area consists of 1,033 voters. In response to the situation, officials from the District Revenue Department visited the area, assuring the residents of addressing their grievances. However, the residents decided not to vote.

Expressing frustration, the residents highlighted a recurrent theme of political neglect spanning over three decades, wherein promises made during election campaigns remain unfulfilled once candidates secure their positions. “This has led us to take a stand,” a resident said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.