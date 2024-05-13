Voter response in Hyderabad’s famed Information Technology (IT) corridor to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 13 remained muted even as the neighbourhood playing host to thousands of young men and women employed by the new age tech firms wore a deserted look.

The less-than-desired interest was evident from the number of voters who queued up at booths in populated localities of Gachibowli, Tellapur, Gowlidoddi and the vicinity. It was in sharp contrast to the enthusiasm voters in the Serilingampally Assembly constituency displayed during State polls barely six months ago.

Summer vacation, the weather despite rain overnight was not comfortable to venture out as well as voter fatigue seem to be behind the voting pattern in the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, of which Serilingampally segment is a constituent.

Also, in some localities such as Gachibowli, there was little key political parties did by way of campaign, except the occasional song blaring from a vehicle. Unsolicited calls on mobile phones from political parties and also candidates not in the fray proved to be an irritant for several residents.

At the heart of the approach is the contrasting profile of IT corridor and neighbourhood. While the core corridor is all about swanky buildings, glazed modern exteriors and main thoroughfares, metro rail connectivity, and multiple options for entertainment and eating out, there also are small but busy residential localities that owe their existence to the IT workforce.

PG accommodations, hostels and commercial establishments, ranging from roadside eateries, and hotels to shops, have seen exponential growth over the last few years thanks to the IT employees. However, at times of a major festival like Sankranti, back-to-back holidays and even elections thousands of the youth rush to their hometown. The opportunity to go home during the weekend followed by a day’s leave to vote was not let go by many, resulting in the localities presenting a deserted look.

Interestingly, none of the companies in and around the Financial District had put up a notice regarding the holiday due to polling unlike what they did during Assembly elections. According to sources, in some IT companies, many worked from home.

For political parties and candidates, it thus made sense to reach out to resident voters in localities that are still to develop, have people in need of government schemes and where old buildings are yet to make way for gated communities.

At a booth in Gachibowli, a popular locality where the cost of living has spiralled over the last few years, a policeman said many residents came to vote in the first few hours. An election official said the response was less compared to what was seen during the November Assembly polls. The response of voters in Gowlidoddi, home to wage earners, landed people, salaried and the well to do too, was better with people waiting for their turn to vote but not like the previous time they voted.

In nearby Gopanpally, where small roads are giving way to multi-lane roads and flyovers, the turnout was largely moderate raising questions about Hyderabad voters known apathy.