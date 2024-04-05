Voter awareness programme organised in Chapoli village of Belagavi

April 05, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated April 06, 2024 07:20 am IST - Belagavi

Members of the district SVEEP committee held a voter awareness programme in Chapoli village, in Belagavi district, on Thursday, where the residents boycotted the polls in 2019, due to lack of development.

Agencies like the District and Taluk SVEEP Committee and Gram Panchayat of Jamboti jointly organised the event in Chapoli in Khanapur taluk. The residents had boycotted the Parliament polls five years ago, saying there was no approach road to the village.

ZP Planning Officer M. Krishnaraju urged the people to come out and vote this time as the roads to the village were built. He asked them to ensure universal voting on the polling day in May.

“Voting is not only everyone’s right but also his duty. By voting we can strengthen the democratic system and build a strong country. Therefore, everyone should vote without fail,” he said.

Senior officer Gangadhar Diwatar said that the authorities were ready to deliver all the schemes including MNREGA, housing and other development works. But the residents should not miss voting, he said.

Taluka SVEEP Committee leader Bhagyashree Jahagiradar said the right to vote was the greatest power given to us by the Constitution and it should not be wasted for any reason. She also asked the people not to be swayed by fear or favour. Ganga Hiremath, Rupali Badakundri and others spoke.

A voting awareness programme was held at the MNREGA work site in Olamani village.

All the labourers took the oath of universal polling.

