GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Voter awareness activity organised at Gujjarakere

Attendees were given a demonstration on the working of the Electronic Voting Machine and the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machine

April 07, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated April 08, 2024 09:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The voter awareness programme under way at Gujjarakere in Mangaluru on Sunday​.

The voter awareness programme under way at Gujjarakere in Mangaluru on Sunday​. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The voter awareness programme under way at Gujjarakere in Mangaluru on Sunday​.

The voter awareness programme under way at Gujjarakere in Mangaluru on Sunday​. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of officials organised a voter awareness activity for residents of Jeppu at Gujjarakere area, as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, on Sunday.

Sector Officer K. Raghupathi gave a demonstration on the working of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine. He made a few voters, including some first-time voters, take a trial of casting their vote on EVM. A foolproof system has been adopted to prevent tampering of EVMs, he said.

Mr. Raghupati also gave the people information about voter helpline app that can be used to find one’s name in the electoral rolls. He also spoke about cVIGIL app which is used to report Model Code of Conduct violations.

SVEEP Committee member Suchet Suvarna called upon voters to exercise their right without any fear and not be swayed easily.

Local Councilor Bhanumati and office-bearers of Ambamaheshwari Seva Trust also attended the programme.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / voting / state politics / political parties / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.