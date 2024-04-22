ADVERTISEMENT

V.K. Singh campaigns for Nivedita in Malappuram

April 22, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh and BJP candidate in Ponnani Nivedita Subramanian waiving to the crowds during a roadshow at Parappanangadi on Sunday afternoon. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh took out a roadshow along with the BJP candidate in Ponnani Nivedita Subramanian at Parappanangadi on Sunday evening.

Dozens of BJP workers on bikes joined the roadshow. BJP district president Ravi Thelath accompanied Mr. Singh and Ms. Nivedita in the open jeep.

Earlier, campaigning at Puthuparamba and Chudalapara near Edarikode, Ms. Nivedita said that she would strive to bring development to different areas of Ponnani constituency.

Tourism, ayurveda and coastal areas will be given emphasis, she said. Projects that suit the areas will be devised and MP’s development funds will be channelised properly for the benefit of Ponnani and its people, she said.

She also visited Edarikode, Kuttippala, Kodakkallu, Kundur, Velliyampuram, Kaprad and Chemmad.

