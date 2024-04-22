GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

V.K. Singh campaigns for Nivedita in Malappuram

April 22, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh and BJP candidate in Ponnani Nivedita Subramanian waiving to the crowds during a roadshow at Parappanangadi on Sunday afternoon.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh and BJP candidate in Ponnani Nivedita Subramanian waiving to the crowds during a roadshow at Parappanangadi on Sunday afternoon. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh took out a roadshow along with the BJP candidate in Ponnani Nivedita Subramanian at Parappanangadi on Sunday evening.

Dozens of BJP workers on bikes joined the roadshow. BJP district president Ravi Thelath accompanied Mr. Singh and Ms. Nivedita in the open jeep.

Earlier, campaigning at Puthuparamba and Chudalapara near Edarikode, Ms. Nivedita said that she would strive to bring development to different areas of Ponnani constituency.

In north Kerala, anti-incumbency and communal undercurrents likely to shape poll outcome

Tourism, ayurveda and coastal areas will be given emphasis, she said. Projects that suit the areas will be devised and MP’s development funds will be channelised properly for the benefit of Ponnani and its people, she said.

She also visited Edarikode, Kuttippala, Kodakkallu, Kundur, Velliyampuram, Kaprad and Chemmad.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Malappuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.